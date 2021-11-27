STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' starts filming for season two

The announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar as he shared a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter.

Published: 27th November 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 02:06 PM

Maheep Kapoor in a still from 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix's popular reality TV series "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" has commenced production on its upcoming second season.

The announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar as he shared a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter on Saturday.

"Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season two is now filming!" Johar tweeted.

"Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" follows the lives of four 'Bollywood wives' - Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

In the show's first season which debuted in November last year, cameras followed the banter and bonding between four fun-loving women from Bollywood's inner circle as they juggle professions, family and friendship.

The first season also featured cameos from prominent names from Bollywood, including Malaika Arora, Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan.

Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta serve as directors on "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" season two.

The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

