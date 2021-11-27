STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for 'Yodha'

Taking to Instagram Story, Sidharth Malhotra posted a string of pictures from the sets to share the update with his fans.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has commenced the shooting of his film 'Yodha' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sidharth posted a string of pictures from the sets to share the update with his fans.

In the first image, he gave us a glimpse of the film's clapperboard.

In another image, he can be seen getting ready for his scene. We can spot him carrying a backpack.

"Yodha begins," he captioned the snap.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film.

Even the Dharma Productions handle shared photos as Sidharth began shooting for Yodha.

The project is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

