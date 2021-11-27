STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi announces innovative 1-minute cinematic reel

Taking to his social media to announce his brainchild, the filmmaker revealed the mighty poster of the film, featuring an astronaut walking on red soil.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Gandhi

Bollywood filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled 'The Future of Living - Terra', a 1-minute reel format short film.

In the caption, he wrote, "From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram's Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) - Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram and Voot."

The post was flooded with likes and comments.

"This already looks epic," a social media user wrote.

"Eagerly waiting," another added.

By the looks of it, the film seems an innovative take on reels. As a filmmaker, Anand has been making his mark in the new wave of Indian cinema.

