STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan appeals to fans to not burst crackers inside cinema halls

Khan took to Instagram on Saturday night to appeal to his ardent followers to not put anyone's life in danger.

Published: 28th November 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sharing a video of fireworks being set off during the theatrical screening of his latest film "Antim: The Final Truth", Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has urged his fans to steer clear of such activities that can cause a "huge fire hazard".

Khan took to Instagram on Saturday night to appeal to his ardent followers to not put anyone's life in danger.

"Request my fans to not take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others (sic)" the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the clip he posted on Saturday night.

Khan also asked the theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the auditorium.

"My request to theatre owners to not allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema hall and security should stop them from doing so at entry point (sic)" he said.

"Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans. thank u (sic)" the actor added.

"Antim" is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and Sachin Khedekar.

Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern", "Antim" is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.

The film released theatrically on November 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
salman khan
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp