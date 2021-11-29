STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in February 2023

Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as well as, veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi

Published: 29th November 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 02:30 PM

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released in 2022.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released in 2022. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI; Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday, November 29, 2021, announced that his directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Johar took to social media to share the new release date of the film, alongside a 47 second-long behind-the-scenes video from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

"After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023," the director wrote.

The makers had earlier said the film will be released in 2022.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic-drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

The team commenced filming for the movie in August.

While promoting his comedy gig for Prime Video's "One Mic Stand", Johar had told PTI in an interview that his upcoming directorial venture was "not just rom-com but more of a family dramedy".

"It's a family film - there's drama, there's comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com," the filmmaker had said in October.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" marks the first collaboration between Johar and Singh, who were set to team up for the historical drama "Takht".

This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

While, Johar has previously worked with Bhatt both as a director and producer in numerous films including her 2012 debut "Student of the Year", "2 States", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "Dear Zindagi", "Raazi", "Kalank".

He has also directed Bachchan in the 2001 blockbuster family drama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

