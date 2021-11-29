STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi announces reel short film 'Terra'

Terra will release on Voot and Voot Instagram. Anand’s production lab, Memesys, was behind the sci-fi comedy series OK Computer (2021).

Published: 29th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Filmmaker-producer Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) has announced his next venture, Terra, a 1-minute reel format short film. The poster depicts an astronaut on a red landscape.

“From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram’s Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) – Terra directed by me,” Anand wrote sharing the poster on Instagram. Terra will release on Voot and Voot Instagram. Anand’s production lab, Memesys, was behind the sci-fi comedy series OK Computer (2021). He has also announced his next directorial feature, Emergence.

Anand Gandhi Ship of Theseus Tumbbad Bollywood
