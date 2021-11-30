STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Prithviraj Sukumaran to play India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai in new web series

Rajan Pillai was a stakeholder in Britannia Industries. He was charged by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department on 22 counts of fraud and breach of trust. He died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to act in a new web series based on the life of India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai.

Rajan Pillai was a stakeholder in Britannia Industries. He was charged by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department on 22 counts of fraud and breach of trust. He died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995.

Apart from playing the lead role of Pillai, Prithviraj will direct the project.

Excited about the show, Prithviraj said, "The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life."

Saregama's Yoodlee Films will produce the web series, which will go on floors in mid-2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Rajan Pillai Biscuit King Britannia
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp