Received death threats over posts on farmers' protests, have filed FIR: Kangana Ranaut

Sharing a copy of the FIR, Kangana Ranaut also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government to take action on her complaint.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, said that she has filed an FIR after allegedly receiving threats over her posts on farmers protests.

Ranaut, who has been constantly critical and sometimes incendiary against the farmers' movement, posted a lengthy statement in Hindi on Instagram.

The actor alleged that she has been "constantly receiving" threats from "disruptive forces" over her recent posts.

"I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. One man from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these type of threats.

I will continue to speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces, be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of forming Khalistan," Ranaut said.

Along with the post, the actor shared a photo of her and her mother from their recent trip to Amritsar's Golden Temple.

"Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. The government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group," Ranaut said.

Sharing a copy of the FIR, the 34-year-old actor also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government to take action on her complaint.

"I would also like to remind Congress President Sonia ji that you are also a woman and your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces."

"I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats and I hope the Punjab government will take action soon," Ranaut said.

The actor claimed there is politics behind the threats that she has received.
 

