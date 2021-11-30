STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreya Ghoshal congratulates friend Parag Agrawal on becoming Twitter CEO

A Twitter exchange between friends Shreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal went viral as soon as Agrawal's name was announced as the new chief of the microblogging website.

Published: 30th November 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

In this image provided by Twitter, Parag Agrawal poses for a picture. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Tuesday congratulated friend Parag Agrawal on becoming the new Twitter CEO, saying she was "proud" of him.

The Twitter exchange between the two friends went viral as soon as Agrawal's name was announced as the new chief of the microblogging website.

"Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news," Ghoshal captioned Agrawal's Twitter announcement.

Social media users were quick to find the connection between the popular Bollywood playback singer and Agrawal by digging out their old tweets, including one in 2010 where Ghoshal urged her fans to follow Agrawal, her 'bachpan ka dost' (childhood friend), on his birthday.

"Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost!! Foodie n traveller. A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his bday ystrday! Wish him pls," Ghoshal tweeted in May 2010.

Agrawal had then thanked Ghoshal and wrote back saying, "Aila. You are influential. Followers and twitter messages flooding in."

Users also dug out photographs of Ghoshal, her husband Shiladitya, Agrawal and his wife Vineeta hanging out together.

Twitter's outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Mumbai-born Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

