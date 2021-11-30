WATCH | Ranveer Singh takes over as magnificent Kapil Dev in '83' trailer

By Online Desk

The highly anticipated trailer of the cinematic-telling of India's historic first Cricket World Cup win, '83', has dropped on Tuesday. The movie featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Jiiva among others is directed by Kabir Khan.

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared it along with the caption, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D."

Highly anticipated across the country by movie fans and cricket fans alike, '83' sees Ranveer Singh portray India's greatest all-rounder and world cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. Set against the backdrop of the 1983 cricket world cup (officially Prudential Cup '83), '83' is a story of how a team of underdogs, whose competence to win is questioned by one and all at every step, managed to reach the summit of world cricket.

The almost 4-minute-long trailer for '83' opens by foreshadowing Kapil Dev's maverick knock at Royal Tunbridge Wells in a comical episode that sees his nervous teammates knocking on his shower door to inform him about the tumbling wickets as Kapil takes them lightly. As Kapil Dev comes out of the shower, he realises the situation after he sees his top batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the dressing room.

The film also features the theme of India as a nation struggling to earn the respect of the world even 35 years after achieving independence. This view is echoed by the character of the world-beating team's manager PR Man Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

With sceptical journalists questioning his dream of winning the world cup and desperate Indian fans berating the team for losing the first two matches it played, the trailer showcases the emotional ride that Kapil Dev's Indian team faced throughout its journey in the world cup.

'83' is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

Besides Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma and Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri.

The music for '83' is being composed by Pritam. The film will release in theatres on December 24, 2021.