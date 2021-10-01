Aditya Roy Kapur replaces Hrithik Roshan in 'The Night Manager' Indian adaptation

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in as the lead actor for the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama 'The Night Manager.'

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play the lead character Jonathan Pine, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the British mini-series.

Regarding Aditya's involvement in the project, a source revealed, "The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different avatar altogether."

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020.

The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

The book was adapted for the BBC and AMC by David Farr and the series was directed by Susanne Bier. Apart from Hiddleston, the cast also included actors Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander.

The series won several Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.

Sandeep Modi, the co-directer of Ram Madhvani's Emmy- nominated series 'Aarya', will helm the Indian adaptation. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.