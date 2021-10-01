'Bekhudi' is a multilayered love story: Adhyayan Suman

By Express News Service

Adhyayan Suman stars in the upcoming romantic thriller Bekhudi. Directed by Amit Kasaria, the film traces the story of an affluent man who falls in love with a woman with a dark past. It is set to release in theatres on October 29 and also stars Angel and Yuri Suri.

Bekhudi has ‘a multilayered narration a la Rashomon’. Speaking about the film, Adhyayan says, “One of the reasons why I did the film was because I had liked the script back then. I had also liked how clear Amit was in his vision and how accommodating he was for an actor like me who had his sense of opinion. I’m very grateful that Amit gave me an opportunity back then. Abhishek, my producer, is a young guy who decided to make this film. It takes a lot for a producer to arrange funds and make a film. He never interfered during the process of making this film.”

The film was shot before the pandemic, adds Adhyayan. “Unfortunately for whatever circumstances, the film didn’t release. For the last couple of years, it didn’t see the light of day. Finally, the film will be coming out now. Back then I was looking for a love story and this was something that really intrigued me. It’s not a flat love story, which is what I liked. I’m excited and I hope that people like it. It’s going to have a theatrical release and hopefully make it to the OTT platform. OTT is booming in such a big way that we are hoping to catch some eyeballs when the film comes out on the OTT space.”

Director Amit Kasaria, for whom Bekhudi is a second film, says “When you write a film, it becomes your baby and it’s always close to your heart. For me, writing a movie like Bekhudi was technically challenging because I had to write something in the thriller/love-story genre. The story is written from multiple perspectives. Normally in a love story - a boy meets a girl and they fall in love. In stories, we usually glorify the hero. But, when it comes to women, we show them like good girls.

We never try to show the real side of the female psyche and I think that while making this film, I have never followed a certain kind of a frame.” He credits his lead actor for making his job easy. “Adhyayan, in particular, has done a fantastic job. I think this is Adhyayan’s best performance ever. He was actually living the character. He knew exactly what I was looking for.” Bekhudi is produced by Dreamspark Movies’ Abhishek Tyagi and Vijay Arts’ Vijay Bansal.