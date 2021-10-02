STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of 'War'

Published: 02nd October 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor on Saturday clocked the second anniversary of their action blockbuster movie "War".

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, "War" chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Shroff), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Roshan) as he has gone rogue.

The movie turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2019, minting over Rs 475 crore worldwide.

The principal star cast of the film, Roshan, Shroff and Kapoor -- reminisced working on the project.

Roshan, 47, said he miss being on the film's set.

"Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar," he posted on Twitter.

Shroff, 31, said working on "War" has been one of the best experiences as he got the opportunity to share screen space with his idol, Roshan.

"Man I miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar," Shroff wrote.

Kapoor, who was paired opposite Roshan in the movie, tweeted, "2 years. 2 teams. 1 incredible WAR #2YearsOfWar."

"War" marked the second collaboration between Roshan and Anand.

The duo had previously worked on 2014 hit "Bang Bang".

They are now teaming up for the third time for "Fighter", an upcoming aerial-action franchise .

Also starring Deepika Padukone, the film is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

