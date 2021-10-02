STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suniel Shetty to make OTT debut with web series 'Invisible Woman'

Veteran Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series Invisible Woman.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Veteran Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series Invisible Woman. Billed as a noir action thriller, the series is directed by Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M Selva, who has previously made films like Thoongavanam and Kadaram Kondan.

Talking about his digital debut, Shetty said, “A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention.”

Produced by Yoodlee Films, the series also stars Esha Gupta. Shetty added, “I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring Invisible Woman to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this.”

“We were waiting for the right project to come our way and Invisible Woman, headlined by the indefatigable Suniel Shetty, in an edgy action thriller, which is just the right one to augur this transition,” said Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregama India, the musical segment of Yoodlee Films.

