Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan Khan would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court here shortly.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde would be representing Aryan Khan in court.

Memo of arrest issued in Aryan Khan's name

Aryan Khan has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
