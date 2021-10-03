STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee's father dies at 83

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

He was 83.

According to the actor's spokesperson, RK Bajpayee was hospitalised in September.

"Manoj's father's condition was very critical since past few days. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The funeral was held at Nigam Bodh ghat, New Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.

