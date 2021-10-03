STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shoojit Sircar didn't want to go 'wrong in understanding' Udham Singh

Shoojit Sircar says his only thing that came to his mind while making the upcoming movie 'Udham Singh' was to not go wrong.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar

Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says his only thing that came to his mind while making the upcoming movie 'Udham Singh' was to not go wrong in terms of how he understands the freedom fighter.

Talking about the fear of having eyebrows raised over the tale of 'Udham Singh', Sircar told IANS: "Absolutely it can happena Whenever we would have made this film. Liking or not liking is a very personal and subjective issue. That did not come."

"One thing that came (in our minds) is that we should not go wrong in terms of how we understand him (Udham Singh) as a freedom fighter or the legend of Sardar Udham."

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Sircar added: "We should not go away from what he wasa That understanding and the integrity should be there in us also. We definitely tried that."

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

TAGS
Shoojit Sircar Udham Singh
