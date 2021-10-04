STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Brought back many memories': Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic shooting for 'Raksha Bandhan' in Delhi

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of his 'morning run' in Chandni Chowk.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 01:07 PM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday said filming for his upcoming movie "Raksha Bandhan" in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, his birthplace, brought back "many memories" Kumar started shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial in Delhi on Sunday, two months after the team finished the Mumbai schedule.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of his "morning run" in Chandni Chowk. "Today's morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old," Kumar wrote.

The actor had previously visited Delhi in August to launch the trailer of his feature film "BellBottom". "Raksha Bandhan", starring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, is billed as a story which celebrates relationships.

The movie also features actors Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's sisters. "Raksha Bandhan" is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

It is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11, 2022.

TAGS
Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Chandni Chowk Aanand L Rai Akshay Kumar Delhi Akshay Kumar Chandni Chowk
