STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope to live up to the script of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey': Radhika Madan

Backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and filmmaker Luv Ranjan, 'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of the former's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film is written by the father-son duo.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Radhika Madan is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his upcoming multi-starrer production "Kuttey" and hopes she is able to do justice with her role in the caper-thriller.

Backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and filmmaker Luv Ranjan, "Kuttey" marks the directorial debut of the former's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film is written by the father-son duo.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who has completed his bachelors in filmmaking from the School Of Visual Arts, New York, has assisted his father on projects like "7 Khoon Maaf", "Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola" and "Pataakha", which starred Madan.

"Vishal sir is family. I have spent so much time with Aasmaan during 'Pataakha'. I kind of feel proud that he is making his debut now. He has done such a fabulous job with the script. I just hope I am able to live up to that script, perform it as beautifully as it is written," Madan told PTI.

"Kuttey" also features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. Madan (26) said she was both excited and nervous to share the screen space with such a great cast.

"Not just because it is my second film with Vishal sir but it is also Aasmaan's debut. I would give my heart and soul to it. He has worked extremely hard. And the casting is also... I am so pumped and scared, thinking, 'How will I perform in front of all those people! It's nerve-racking but so exciting," she added.

The film is in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2021. "Kuttey" is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Madan's is currently seen on the Disney + Hotstar's romantic drama movie "Shiddat", co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhika Madan Kuttey Vishal Bhardwaj Luv Ranjan Aasmaan Bhardwaj
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp