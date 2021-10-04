STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pushing my boundaries for fitness: Harman Singha opens up on his diet regime and more

Harman started his career as an assistant director and wrote a few scripts as well. But what hasn't changed in all these years is his love for fitness.

Harman Singha

Harman Singha

By Priyanka Chandani
Express News Service

Actor Harman Singha is the only civilian to have entered an Indian Navy submarine to show the life of submariners in a  four-episode web series Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners on Discovery. Harman is an Army brat, however, he chose to work in the entertainment industry following the footsteps of his brother Rannvijay (of MTV Roadies fame).

Hailing from Chandigarh, this actor - he attended his first school in Delhi - has worked in shows like A.I.SHA – My Virtual Girlfriend and is now seen playing Dhruv, a young responsible boy of a family, in Potluck, a web series streaming on Sony Liv.

Harman started his career as an assistant director and wrote a few scripts as well. But what hasn't changed in all these years is his love for fitness. We speak to the actor more about his fitness, diet, mental health and more.

Excerpts:

How do you start your day? Any specific diet you follow when you are at work?

Essentially, I start my day with a black coffee. I am doing intermittent fasting and it helps me a lot. I do morning workouts and stretching without eating. I have enough control over my food. I carry my food on shoots which have proper portions of egg, salad, protein and quinoa. I always have diet snacks and protein bars with me and take two protein shakes in the morning and evening. 

What is your fitness regimen and how did you balance it during the lockdown?

I got very creative. I used the stairs and a terrace for exercise. I have a yoga mat and a skipping rope. I was skipping, which gave me a sense of rhythm. It is the best way of cardio. During the lockdown, I was working out twice a day and I still try to maintain that. Sometimes I would do a heavy workout (weight training) in the morning. And in the evening I prefer cardio, abs, treadmill, stretching or yoga. I like to maintain an aesthetically fit body, which is required in the industry. Now it has become a way of keeping my physical and mental health in check.  

What is more important to you: The way you look, the way you feel or how healthy you are?

The way you look has become more important now because I am on camera. Earlier, it was about the way I felt. Now it is a combination of both. There is a saying that I follow—‘If you do something physically tough it gives you the mental ability to handle all the obstacles’. I am always pushing my boundaries as far as fitness is concerned. 

Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

