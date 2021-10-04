STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam opens up about dealing with keratosis pilaris skin condition 

The "Bhoot Police" actor decided to open up about the condition to let go of her "fears and insecurities", she wrote in a note on Instagram.

Published: 04th October 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam on Monday revealed she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for "many years".

The "Bhoot Police" actor decided to open up about the condition to let go of her "fears and insecurities", she wrote in a note on Instagram.

Sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot, Gautam wrote that the condition causes dry and rough patches with tiny bumps on the skin.

The 32-year-old actor said when the photos were about to go for post-production work to "conceal" her skin condition, she chose to do away with the procedure.

"I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be okay with it.

Just let it be' (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin.

"I promise they aren't as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be. I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it," she wrote.

Gautam said she no longer felt the need to hide her condition and found liberation in sharing it with her followers on social media.

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you.

Phew! "I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that 'under-eye' or 'shaping up' that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," she concluded her post.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the social comedy "Dasvi", thriller "A Thursday" and investigative drama "Lost".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yami Gautam keratosis pilaris
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp