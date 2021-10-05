A R Rahman on creating the score for Netflix’s House of Secrets: Burari Deaths

By Express News Service

AR Rahman has composed and produced the score of House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. Set to stream on Netflix, the show traces the mystery behind Delhi’s infamous Burari deaths, where eleven members across three generations of a family were found dead under strange circumstances in their house. It is directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra.

“Collaborating with Leena Yadav ji on House Of Secrets was a unique experience for me,” AR Rahman shared. “Since the docu-series concerns a sensitive, complex issue, it required a distinct, nuanced musical approach — enigmatic yet gripping. I am glad to have worked on such a project, which so far has been unexplored territory for me.”

On teaming up with Rahman, Leena Yadav said, “I think the music that Rahman sir scored has given the series not just a mood, but also an enormous emotional depth. I find it very difficult to be articulate about music—it’s emotional, a feeling. And yet he would understand and translate it into stirring soundscapes. Having a great artist like him leave his footprints on our telling of this complex case has been an honour.”House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths will stream on Netflix from October 8, 2021.

