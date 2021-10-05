STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

A R Rahman on creating the score for Netflix’s House of Secrets: Burari Deaths

It is directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra.

Published: 05th October 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer A R Rahman (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

AR Rahman has composed and produced the score of House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. Set to stream on Netflix, the show traces the mystery behind Delhi’s infamous Burari deaths, where eleven members across three generations of a family were found dead under strange circumstances in their house. It is directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra.

“Collaborating with Leena Yadav ji on House Of Secrets was a unique experience for me,” AR Rahman shared. “Since the docu-series concerns a sensitive, complex issue, it required a distinct, nuanced musical approach — enigmatic yet gripping. I am glad to have worked on such a project, which so far has been unexplored territory for me.”

ALSO READ | Director shares 'emotionally draining' process of making 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'

On teaming up with Rahman, Leena Yadav said, “I think the music that Rahman sir scored has given the series not just a mood, but also an enormous emotional depth. I find it very difficult to be articulate about music—it’s emotional, a feeling. And yet he would understand and translate it into stirring soundscapes. Having a great artist like him leave his footprints on our telling of this complex case has been an honour.”House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths will stream on Netflix from October 8, 2021.

WATCH TRAILER: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Netflix
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp