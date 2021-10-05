Actor Vicky Kaushal shares Amol Parashar's first look as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in 'Sardar Udham'

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the release of a powerful trailer of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sardar Udham', the actor has now taken to social media to introduce his co-actor Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

A guru and a friend, Shaheed Bhagat Singh was one of the greatest allies and mentors of Sardar Udham Singh.

Vicky shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen with Amol and the two are smiling, dressed as their characters.

The caption read, "My guru, my friend, my brother... Mera Bhagatya! Presenting @amolparashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16."

Amol reposted the post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "An honour to play this character, a privilege to work with this team and an absolute pleasure to share screen space with the brilliant @vickykaushal09 - Bhai can't wait for the world to see your magic as Sardar Udham Singh! Thank you for an experience I will cherish for a lifetime."

According to research, right from the moment, Sardar Udham Singh met Bhagat Singh, the latter had a profound impact on him, inspiring him further in his fight for India's independence.

Following his revolutionary footsteps, Sardar Udham was greatly influenced by Bhagat Singh's powerful beliefs and fought with equal zeal and passion.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

Slated for release during the Dussehra weekend, 'Sardar Udham' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.