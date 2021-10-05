STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aryan Khan was at wrong place at wrong time: Sussanne Khan reacts to SRK's son's arrest

According to Sussane, who is a close pal of Gauri, it's a sad situation for Aryan Khan as 'he is a good kid.'

Published: 05th October 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse.

For the unversed, on October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. A day ago, a Mumbai court ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.Soon after the news broke, a section of social media users started vilifying Aryan Khan.

Calling out such people, Sussanne took to Instagram and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."

Sussanne's statement was made on the comment section of a journalist's Instagram post. The journalist claimed that Aryan Khan's arrest should be a 'wake up call for parents'.

According to Sussane, who is a close pal of Gauri, it's a sad situation for Aryan Khan as "he is a good kid."

"It's sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh," she added.

Neither Shah Rukh nor anyone from the family has commented on Aryan Khan's case yet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp