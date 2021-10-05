STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Shukla's journey on 'Bigg Boss' most inspiring, says Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra

Shukla, whose sudden demise at the age of 40 last month sent shockwaves across entertainment industry and fans, had won the 13th season of the reality show.

Published: 05th October 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra, who is the latest celebrity to join the Salman Khan-hosted "Bigg Boss 15", said he is inspired by late star Sidharth Shukla's journey on the popular reality show.

Shukla, whose sudden demise at the age of 40 last month sent shockwaves across entertainment industry and fans, had won the 13th season of the reality show.

"From what I have seen on social media, Sidharth's journey has been most inspiring, he was fearless, he was strong and he played it extremely well. No matter what, we all will be reminded of him and not just me but every contestant will be," Kundrra told PTI.

"Bigg Boss” is one of the biggest shows of our country, Kundrra said, adding, the kind of reach it has will enhance whatever he has achieved so far.

"I am just expecting lots of love and hopefully I will fight my way through and keep it nice and real and win the game. When people say people do ‘Bigg Boss' because they want to restart their career, I am clearly not in that situation. My situation is unique and I like doing such unique things. I have never followed norms and I have done what makes me happy," the actor said before entering the "Bigg Boss” house last Saturday.

Kundrra, 36, who started his career with daily soap "Kitani Mohabbat Hai”, is known for his roles on television shows like "Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai”, "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum”, "Dil Hi Toh Hai”, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and many appearances on reality shows including "Zara Nachke Dikha”, "Roadies”, "MTV Love School”, among others.

He has also acted in films like Vikram Bhatt's "Horror Story” and "1921”, besides "Mubarakan” alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-backed "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”.

Kundrra said he was in the past offered "Bigg Boss” but since it is a long-time commitment, he couldn't do it at the time.

The actor said he has seen bits and pieces of the ColorsTV show though he hasn't followed it completely.

"I am like any other person, I have my strength, weakness and emotional moments too. Keeping sane is very important, you have to stay focused.

"I know there are people who will push you to the edge and that just doesn't happen in the house but in life as well, where people break your trust and do a lot of these things. It just amplifies in the show."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Kundrra Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp