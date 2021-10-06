Dhruv and Kavya make people want to fall in love: Mithila Palkar

By Express News Service

The fourth and final season of Little Things drops on Netflix on October 15. Mithila Palkar, the show’s star feels that audiences over the years have connected to the show mainly due to the relatability of Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship.

Reflecting on the show’s popularity, Mithila says, “I feel like there’s the relatability in Dhruv and Kavya’s relationship. They’re not trying to paint any kind of a false picture of everything being hunky-dory and beautiful. There have been thunderstorms, in a sense, in the relationship. There have been ups and downs and in spite of all of those things, that relationship never decided to come to a standstill.”

The new season finds the couple pondering marriage and going on new adventures. Mithila traces the duo’s longevity to their willingness to make it work.

“No matter what... they said, ‘we’re meant to be together, we belong together and we’ll make sure that we figure it out together.’ And I think that gives a sense of hope even to a lot of single people,” Mithila said.

