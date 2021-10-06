Discovery Plus teams up with actor Madhavan for documentary 'India's Space Odyssey'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer Discovery Plus on Wednesday announced their new original documentary, titled "India's Space Odyssey", that captures the nation's six decade long journey in space exploration.

Set to premiere on October 7, the documentary has been narrated by actor R Madhavan in Hindi, the streaming service said in a statement.

"India's Space Odyssey" features different experts from ISRO as well as space historians, researchers and ISRO's former chairman Dr G Madhavan Nair.

The experts speak about their challenging yet wholesome journey working in the India's Space Programme and through the documentary they will highlight the country's most revolutionising space developments like Chandraayan and Mangalyaan missions.

Madhavan said he is honoured to have narrated for "India's Space Odyssey" as he believes the documentary will inspire the future generations.

"Curiosity has brought humans to where we are today, and it will continue to do so. I thank Discovery India for this wonderful learning opportunity, and I feel honoured to have lent my voice to a project that could inspire future generations to embark on their quest to explore space," the 51-year-old actor said.

Sivan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said they are delighted to collaborate with Discovery for the documentary.

"The Indian Space programme since its inception has achieved significant feats, thanks to the contributions of all the people who have worked alongside the programme.

"We are delighted that a platform like Discovery has been taking these initiatives to the people in an attempt to encourage and inspire them," Sivan said.

Sai Abhishek, Original Content Head- South Asia, Discovery Inc, said they focus on exploring content that will give the audience an enriching and inspiring experience.

"Discovery is invested in being a worldwide leader of original edutainment with an immersive range of space-related documentaries and is now bringing to you a detailed and truly inspirational documentary on Indian Space Programme."

"India's Space Odyssey" has been produced by Miditech Studios.