Divya Dutta comes out with her second book titled 'Stars In My Sky'

Divya Dutta's second book 'Stars In My Sky', will have her emotional journey of becoming an actor along with some of her defining moments as an artiste.

Published: 06th October 2021 02:55 PM

Divya Dutta (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta, who turned an author in 2017 with her memoir 'Me and Ma', is now all set to release her second book titled 'Stars In My Sky'.

Talking about her book, Divya said: "The journey in the movies has been gratifying and it wouldn't have been possible without all those who have touched my life personally and professionally."

The book also includes her interactions and experiences with some Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others who played an important role in her journey as an actor.

She added: "Though I feel that a new journey has started when it comes to my career, with some really exciting roles; through this book, I am happy to share with my readers, my experiences with people I connected beautifully with, be it my co-actors or directors who impacted me big time."

'Stars In My Sky' by Divya Dutta will be published by Penguin Random House India and it is expected to be out on October 25.

