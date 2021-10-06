STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty-starrer 'Adbhut' begins filming

Scheduled to be released in 2022, "Adbhut" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Published: 06th October 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Sabbir Khan's supernatural thriller "Adbhut", featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary, has begun production.

Also starring Rohan Mehra, "Adbhut" will be backed and distributed by Sony Pictures Films India.

The film is being shot at a studio here, the makers announced Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Siddiqui, who had previously collaborated with Khan for the 2017 action-dance film "Munna Michael", took to Instagram and posted the announcement teaser of the film.

"The #Adbhut journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this," the 47-year-old actor posted.

This is their second collaboration after Khan's yet-to-be-released feature "Nikamma", starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

Khan, who has helmed films like "Heropanti" and "Baaghi", said he is thrilled to collaborate with Sony for "Adbhut".

"After 'Nikamma', this is the second film that will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. We always seem to be on the same page when it comes to cinematic experiences and creative direction and we are equally excited about this story that brings together a powerhouse ensemble like Nawazuddin, Diana, Shreya, and Rohan. We hope the film will engage the audiences in a big way," the director said in a statement.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said the film has "one of the most captivating story arcs" he has read in a while.

"Add to the mystery, powerhouse talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rohan Mehra and Sabbir's directorial acumen and you have a winner in hand," Krishnani added.

Shebnem Askin, Co-Head of Sony Pictures International Productions called Khan a "prolific filmmaker" and said he was the "perfect individual to lead this project, which will bring so many talented performers to the big screen".

"As local production continues to boom in India, we're continuously looking for fresh and exciting ideas, and we are confident that Sabbir's thriller will deliver a great experience for audiences everywhere," Askin said.
 

