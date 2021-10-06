WATCH | Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Hum Do Hamare Do' drops teaser

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's latest film "Hum Do Hamare Do" is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

"Hum Do Hamare Do", billed as a story centred around a couple who 'adopt' their parents, is directed by Abhishek Jain.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the comedy feature also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana.

"Yeh Diwali... Family Wali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamare Do Streaming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," a tweet from the streamer read.

Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.