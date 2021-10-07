STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps Portugal schedule of 'Yudhra'

Published: 07th October 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Along with announcing the Portugal schedule wrap for his upcoming film 'Yudhra', Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an uber-cool video of his workout routine in Portugal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a video in which he can be seen jumping out of his bed and walking to the beach in style, for a morning workout.

In the video, the actor gives us a good hard look at his 6 pack abs as he practices kicking and punching.

The caption read, "Daddy's home. #PortugalWrap #Yudhra."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller and also features Malavika Mohanan.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.

Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.

Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

