STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Want to build a versatile filmography, says actor Mrunal Thakur

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the boxing drama 'Toofaan', which was released on Amazon Prime Video in July.

Published: 07th October 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Film actress Mrunal Thakur

Film actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Mrunal Thakur Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Mrunal Thakur says her upcoming films such as cricket drama "Jersey" and war epic "Pippa" are in sync with her end goal - to experiment with genres.

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the boxing drama "Toofaan", which was released on Amazon Prime Video in July.

"All these films that I'm doing are very different from one another. The audience will get to see me in a very different avatar, including 'Pippa'. That has ben my aim.

"To be versatile, keep experimenting with different genres and keep entertaining the audience," Thakur told PTI in an interview.

"Jersey" will be released theatrically on December 31.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name.

"Pippa" is set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and stars Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front.

Thakur wrapped filming on "Pippa" yesterday.

Her other film projects include the family comedy "Aankh Micholi", the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil movie "Thadam" and Hanu Raghavpudi's Telugu movie with Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor said she was yet to sign any new project as she was completing her prior film commitments.

"I haven't signed any other project as I was trying to finish all the films that I had committed to before the pandemic. There is a lot of work that still needs to be done. That's why I don't think I'll be able to take up any other film until the end of this year," she added.

On Wednesday night, Thakur turned muse for noted couturier JJ Valaya, who presented his collection 'Rumeli' at the second 'phygital' edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

The actor said working with Valaya was a "wonderful" experience.

"I adore the collection. There was so much effort that went into the making of the lehenga. It was handmade. I absolutely love his vision that 'less is always more'," she added.

The fashion gala will conclude on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrunal Thakur
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp