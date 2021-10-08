STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai cruise drug case: NCB brings Aryan Khan, other accused to Arthur Jail

As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far. Total 17 have been produced before the court and 18th person is yet to be produced before the Mumbai court.

Published: 08th October 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday bought Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other accused to Arthur Road jail in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case.

Mumbai court on Thursday had sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Aryan Khan to its office in Mumbai after producing him before the Esplanade Magistrate court.

The accused were kept in the NCB office in judicial custody because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

The court in Mumbai also said began hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Friday.

The Court further said that the case will now be heard by special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

Achit Kumar, who is the 17th person arrested by the NCB, was today remanded to NCB custody till October 9. His arrest was made after his name was disclosed by Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. Today, they were again produced before the court which then remanded them to judicial custody.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

As per the NCB, eight persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

NCB has also arrested Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu among others.

