STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra reveals love for travelling with husband Nick Jonas

While taking part in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, 'VS Voices Podcast', the 39-year-old actor opened up about what it is like touring across the globe with her beau.

Published: 08th October 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life on the road with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

As per People magazine, while taking part in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, 'VS Voices Podcast', the 39-year-old actor opened up about what it is like touring across the globe with her beau.

Explaining that she was at first unsure about how she would react to travelling around and living mostly in a vehicle, Priyanka said, "I do love a tour bus."

"I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she continued.

Priyanka added, "But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing'. It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby. I felt like I rocked to sleep." VS Voices Podcast is hosted by an award-winning broadcaster, photographer and a member of the inaugural VS Collective, Amanda de Cadenet.

In addition to Priyanka, the first season of the podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry and other members of the VS Collective. Meanwhile, in August, Nick kicked off his Remember This Tour with his brothers and bandmates, The Jonas Brothers, in Las Vegas.

At the time, the musician posted a photo of a cake that Priyanka had decorated with the word "congrats" and a photo of the brothers, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here," he wrote with the post.

"I love you baby," Priyanka then wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake. "This tour will be one to remember!"

Last month, Priyanka also celebrated Nick on his 29th birthday, posting a photo of herself giving the birthday boy a hug from behind as he kissed her on the cheek. "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby.. Thank you for being you," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Priyanka, who most recently starred in and produced the Oscar-nominated feature 'The White Tiger', will next be seen in the features 'The Matrix 4' and 'Text for You', along with the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra vacation Priyanka Chopra travelling
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp