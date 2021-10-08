STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Youngistaan' actress Neha Sharma's 'Aafat-E-Ishq' to release on ZEE5 on this date

Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is the Indian adaptation of the awarded-winning international Hungarian film "Liza, the Fox-Fairy", ZEE5 said in a statement. 

Published: 08th October 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Neha Sharma

By PTI

MUMBAI: ZEE5's upcoming original film "Aafat-E-Ishq", starring Neha Sharma, will debut on October 29, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is the Indian adaptation of the awarded-winning international Hungarian film "Liza, the Fox-Fairy", ZEE5 said in a statement.

The dramedy film follows the story of Lallo (Sharma) and her quest for true love.

She finds herself as a prime suspect following a series of multiple deaths while an ancient curse looms large, threatening to destroy everything and everyone around her, as per the official logline.

Produced by Zee Studios, "Aafat-E-Ishq" also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, Namit Das and Ila Arun.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said there is a section of audience who is warming up to supernatural stories and he is hopeful that people will like "Aafat-E-Ishq".

"The original Hungarian film "Liza, the Fox-Fairy' was a huge success internationally and even in India, we have seen great traction for supernatural stories in the last couple of years.

"As a consumer centric OTT platform, we are focussed on serving top rated entertainment across genres and are confident that 'Aafat-E-Ishq' will be loved by patrons of this genre and will leave a mark," Kalra said in the statement.

Nimisha Pandey, Head of Hindi Originals at ZEE5, said they are delighted to have recreated the Hungarian movie for Indian viewers in a language of their choice.

"Aafat-E-Ishq' is a compelling story rooted in India's love for the super-natural and fantasy genre.

The film will certainly stand out for its unique storyline, quirky characters and dark humour, which we are confident will appeal to various consumer cohorts.

We are extremely excited to bring this to your screens soon," Pandey added.

Ashima Avasthi, Head of Content at Zee Studios, said the team is confident that the story of "Aafat-E-IShq", which is backed by the powerful performances, will be appreciated by the consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neha Sharma ZEE5
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp