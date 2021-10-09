STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar wraps up filming for 'Production 41'

In September, Akshay Kumar had to stall the filming for the movie due to his mother's demise, but later he resumed the shoot.

Published: 09th October 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, announced the wrap up for his next movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari. He had commenced filming for the project a few months back in the UK.

The movie, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is currently being called 'Production 41'.

Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the entire cast and crew of the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Can't believe it's a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!"

The upcoming movie along with Akshay also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta. In September, Akshay had to stall the filming for the movie due to his mother's demise, but later he resumed the shoot.

The 'Housefull' actor was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. (ANI)

