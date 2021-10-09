STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana set to reunite with Aanand L Rai for 'Action Hero'

'Action Hero' will feature an artist's journey, both, in front and behind the lens.

Published: 09th October 2021 11:46 AM

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time for an offbeat satirical action film titled 'Action Hero'.

'Action Hero' will feature an artist's journey, both, in front and behind the lens. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand's Colour Yellow Productions.

Ayushmann has starred in two Aanand L Rai productions - 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' (2017) and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (2020). Both the films were rom-coms, so 'Action Hero' will be a new space for the actor-filmmaker duo.

Speaking about the movie and his collaboration with Ayushmann, Aanand said, "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors."

Commenting on 'Action Hero', Ayushmann said, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I'm also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

Producer Bhushan Kumar and the head honcho of T-Series also spoke about the upcoming film and added, "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved. We can't wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character."

Meanwhile, apart from 'Action Hero', last month Ayushmann wrapped up the filming of his film 'Doctor G'. The upcoming movie, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles, will be based on a campus of a medical institute.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor and 'Anek' directed by Anubhav Sinha. 

