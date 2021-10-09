STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai: NCB questions Aryan Khan's driver in connection with drugs-on-cruise case

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. 

Published: 09th October 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

aryan_khan_2

Aryan Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday.

The NCB on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryan Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp