STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Fans remember ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his 10th death anniversary

On the 10th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, several fans took to social media to pay homage to the late artist.

Published: 10th October 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Jagjit Singh - Express Photo by Suresh.

Singer Jagjit Singh - Express Photo by Suresh.

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's been 10 long years since Jagjit Singh passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the ghazal maestro.

On the 10th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, several fans took to social media to pay homage to the late artist.

From sharing pictures to uploading their favourite ghazals of Jagjit Singh, fans remembered him in their own special ways.

"Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart's chords and make the listener feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal," a Twitter user wrote.

"I had a dream, a weird one- wanted to be in a concert where Jagjit Singh ji would sing only for me. I guess we all have felt his songs always resonated to our lives and hit our deepest nerves. Hubby then, booked the VIP seats for a show in Houston back in 2003 and said I am not," another one tweeted.

Political party Congress has also paid tribute to Jagjit Singh.

"We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Congress party.

Jagjit Singh, who was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, passed away on October 10, 2011. He was 70 when he breathed his last.

Apart from a mine house of ghazals that redefined the genre in the modern Indian music scene, Jagjit Singh left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include 'Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum' ('Prem Geet'), 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho' ('Arth'), 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandes' ('Dushman'), and 'Koi Fariyaad' ('Tum Bin').

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagjit Singh Jagjit Singh death anniversary Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho Chitthi Na Koi Sandes Koi Fariyaad Jagjit Singh Padma Bhushan
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp