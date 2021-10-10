‘Perhaps I am in love’: Singer Kanika Kapoor

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Perky numbers to melody: I wanted to add more variety and different genres of music. So I embraced a melody like ‘Jhanjhar’. In the last few months, I have tried out all genres, from semi-classical to light music to ghazals, thumri and Sufi, in my independent music and movies. ‘Jhanjhar’ is officially my first love song. Perhaps, I am in love.

Romance and finer things of life: Romance is crucial to human existence. We should work on our emotions and chakras and make ourselves stand apart from other species. Romance doesn’t mean lust. Romance is about dreams, emotions, expressions etc. I almost made a video about all things I dream about. How romantic can I get, right? I am a hopeless romantic.

The making of ‘Jhanjhar’: The Punjabi song has been written, composed and sung by me. I have collaborated with Deep Money on the music and Nitin Gupta on the lyrics for ‘Jhanjhar’, which for me is an authentic, specific and inspired song. The number is presented by Zee Music Company. The video was shot in a fortified manor house in the countryside of the UK. I love the ethereal look I sport and how I am seen reminiscing about the token of love received from my lover.

You can’t outsmart the heart. Romantic love isn’t a general state of being, it is pulled out of us by a special, unforgettable person. I wanted to share my sincerity and authenticity about this specific love. On an intuitive level, people will always feel it if it is real. I know this, the rest of the song speaks for itself.

Being a tea addict: Tea is my fuel when I am in a hustle mood. Last week, ever since I came back from London, life has been hectic. Hot ginger tea is my kind of potion for my throat and my soul. I can down 12 cups of tea without sugar when I am recording.

Going live: I headlined the Godiva Music Festival to an audience of 65K at War Memorial Park in Coventry, England in September 2021. It was sheer magic. I am happy to announce that singer Guru Randhawa and I are collaborating for a live show in the new year. I believe the tickets are getting sold like hotcakes. The entertainment industry supports thousands of artists and it is time we get back to work.

Science of social media: I had a song that came out a few days ago but I did not have the time to send out a reel or a story or even BTS (behind the scenes). Between being a mother of three, travel, keeping fit, riyaaz and career, social media can be a bit of pressure. But it is a necessary evil. However, social media has given me a reason to be more gregarious, engage with more people, play dress-up etc. The change has been slow, but evident. I have found a balance between real and diva on social media. I have hit the sweet spot with my 6.9 million followers on Instagram.

Lessons from pandemic: I was tested Covid positive four times. I have learned that there is nothing called the next big thing, the next big song or movie. Now is the next big thing. Tomorrow is a myth. Today is a reality. I practice gratitude every day.

