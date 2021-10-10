STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller 'Chup' a tribute to Guru Dutt

'Chup'  stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Published: 10th October 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker R Balki

Bollywood filmmaker R Balki (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker R Balki's upcoming feature has been titled "Chup", the makers announced on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The psychological thriller stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The film is backed by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Balki made the announcement of "Chup" by releasing the film's motion poster on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt.

The maverick filmmaker of movies like "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", Guru Dutt passed away aged 39 on October 10, 1964.

"'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," Balki said in a statement.

The 57-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as "Cheeni Kum", "Paa", "Ki & Ka" and "Padman", had announced the project in August.

The screenplay and dialogues of "Chup" have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), "Chup" is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chup R Balki new upcoming film Sunny Deol Pooja Bhatt Dulquer Salmaan Shreya Dhanwanthary
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp