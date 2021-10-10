R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller 'Chup' a tribute to Guru Dutt

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker R Balki's upcoming feature has been titled "Chup", the makers announced on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The psychological thriller stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The film is backed by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Balki made the announcement of "Chup" by releasing the film's motion poster on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt.

The maverick filmmaker of movies like "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", Guru Dutt passed away aged 39 on October 10, 1964.

"'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," Balki said in a statement.

The 57-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as "Cheeni Kum", "Paa", "Ki & Ka" and "Padman", had announced the project in August.

The screenplay and dialogues of "Chup" have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), "Chup" is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.