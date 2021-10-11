STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan wishes his 'hero' Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday

Alongside the note, Abhishek, who is also known as Junior B, posted a video featuring different images of Senior B (Amitabh Bachchan) from different phases of his life.

Published: 11th October 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 79 on Monday, and to make his day special, his son Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you."

Alongside the note, Abhishek, who is also known as Junior B, posted a video featuring different images of Senior B (Amitabh Bachchan) from different phases of his life.

"A great actor... the perfect great model," the text from the video read.

For the unversed, Abhishek along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai from Paris in the wee hours of Monday, right in time for Amitabh's birthday.

The trio went to Paris earlier this month to attend the Paris Fashion Week, where Aishwarya was one of the showstoppers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan birthday Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp