Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol in Balki’s 'Chup'

The film has been titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and its cast also includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Dulquer Salmaan starring in a new Hindi film directed by R Balki. The film has been titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and its cast also includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol.

The makers unveiled the film’s motion poster today on the death anniversary of Guru Dutt. The film is billed as Balki’s ode to Guru Dutt.

Balki is known for helming films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Padman. He has scripted Chup along with critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Amit Trivedi is the composer and cinematography is by Vishal Sinha.

The film, which is confirmed as a psychological thriller, is backed by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
 

