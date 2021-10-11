I believe your work should do the talking: Supriya Pathak

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she isn't very ambitious about her career even today and only believes in pursuing roles that bring her joy.

Hailing from a family of some of the finest actors of Indian cinema including late mother Dina Pathak, sister Ratna Pathak Shah, brother-in-law Naseeruddin Shah and husband Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak said her aim is to entertain the audience.

The 60-year-old actor has an enviable body of work to her credit ranging from films like 'Kalyug', 'Masoom', 'Bazaar', 'Mirch Masala', 'Wake Up Sid', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' to shows 'Idhar Udhar', 'Mohandas BA, LLB'”, 'Khichdi', and web-series 'Cartel'.

"I enjoy acting. I am not very career-oriented even today. I don't really push myself or believe in it but I honestly just work because I enjoy my craft and if it does well then it is purely because I enjoy performing. I am not very ambitious (either). I am very happy with whatever I have," Supriya Pathak told PTI in an interview.

"I strongly believe in destiny and I do believe whatever work is meant for me will come to me. I am content with what I get. Like, I have two projects coming out soon 'Tabbar' and 'Rashmi Rocket' followed by 'Manohar Pandey', and two-three more projects," she added.

She credits the audience for loving and accepting her work in her four-decade-long career.

"I believe your work should do the talking. I don't think I am the greatest. Whatever I have achieved is because of the audience. I work only to make my audience happy. I work so I can entertain them and they feel good. It is because of the graciousness of the audience that I get to work," she said.

As someone who loves exploring different genres, the actor said she feels blessed to have received diverse opportunities throughout her career.

"I don't like doing the same thing again and again. It is beautiful to be in a different space every time and therefore you can break away from typecasting. It is a great way to work. As an actor, all I can do is try to perform a character to the best of my capacity."

Supriya Pathak revealed she still gets nervous before taking up a new character.

"I get nervous every time when I play a character or when I perform again. For every performance, I get butterflies in my stomach till I get a hang of the character. Every time I do a new thing, I am very worried and scared. However, if I have done my homework well then, I get into it quicker."

She is looking forward to her next project, a web-series titled 'Tabbar'.

The actor plays the role of a meek middle-class mother named Sargun in the thriller drama.

Directed by Ajitpal Singh of “Fire in The Mountains” fame, the show charts the journey of a retired police constable, played by Pavan Malhotra, who pushes the boundaries to save his family from the consequences of an unfortunate incident.

"She is a woman who has her own dilemmas. She believes that her main purpose is to protect her family but through this journey of hers, she realises that there are certain questions that you ask yourself for which you need answers," Supriya Pathak said about her character.

The web series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora, Paramvir Cheema, and Kanwaljit Singh. Produced by Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures, "Tabbar" premieres on SonyLIV on October 15.