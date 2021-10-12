STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan'

'Raksha Bandhan', helmed by Aanand, is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced wrap-up for his upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial movie 'Raksha Bandhan' that also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay posted a candid picture featuring himself sharing a hearty laugh with Aanand. He also shared that the movie shoot was completed on Monday night.

"Here's to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there's no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster," he tweeted along with the snap.

The film shoot was wrapped up in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors on June 21 this year.

Directed by Aanand and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

'Raksha Bandhan', helmed by Aanand, is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

The film has been written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. It will be presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand.

The movie, backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Aanand L Rai Bhumi Pednekar Kanika Dhillon Himanshu Sharma
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp