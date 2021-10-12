STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anand Gandhi announces horror film 'Wildebeest' on three year anniversary of 'Tumbbad'

Gandhi had served as the co-writer, creative director and executive producer on the 2018 horror fantasy movie Tumbbad.

Published: 12th October 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Gandhi

Bollywood filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anand Gandhi on Tuesday announced his next horror movie "Wildebeest' as he celebrated the third anniversary of his critically acclaimed movie "Tumbbad".

Gandhi had served as the co-writer, creative director and executive producer on the 2018 horror fantasy movie.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, "Tumbbad" featured Sohum Shah as a man in search of a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Upon its release, the movie earned rave reviews and numerous awards.

Gandhi said "Tumbbad" changed him as a person and he has decided not to limit his art to "rational optimism".

"I put the most important years of my life making 'Tumbbad' and it changed me - it taught me to allow my interior anxieties and cynicisms to be spoken through film, and not just limit my art to the rational optimism of my earlier work," Gandhi said.

"I am now working on another horror story called 'Wildebeest'," he added.

Gandhi's credits also include the 2013 movie "Ship of Theseus", which he directed, wrote and produced.

Earlier this year, he created and produced the sci-fi comedy series "Ok Computer", starring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tumbbad Anand Gandhi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp