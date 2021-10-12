STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Kapoor to headline Ajay Bahl’s mystery thriller project Lady Killer

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:12 AM

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Twitter)

By Express News Service

Actor Arjun Kapoor will headline an upcoming suspense drama thriller titled The Lady Killer from writer and director Ajay Bahl.

The film’s logline reads, “The Lady Killer is the story of a small town playboy who falls in live with a self-destructive beauty and their whirlwind romance. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh."

In a statement, Arjun said that he was intrigued by the film’s script and is gearing up for his role. “I am excited to be a part of this journey with producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir.  It’s going to be my most challenging role yet, but I’m excited,” he said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said, “Arjun Kapoor and Ajay Bahl’s combination is a sure shot hit - Arjun’s style and persona along with Ajay’s vision at directing will lend the film the right vibe.” Director Bahl has previously directed films like BA Pass, Section 375. His upcoming film is the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr.
 

