Mithila Palkar goes big on 'Little Things' co-star Dhruv Sehgal

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, the series' fourth and final season is set to drop.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in 'Little Things'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mithila Palkar has talked about her pure bond of friendship with her 'Little Things' co-actor Dhruv Sehgal. She says she has an amazing friendship off-screen with him that translates onto the screen.

Mithila said: "I always laugh when I get this question, people always assume we're together or have been together in the past, and that's not true. The reason we're able to portray that so well on-screen is because Dhruv and I have an amazing friendship off-screen."

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, the series' fourth and final season is set to drop. 'Little Things' is a celebration of all the subtle things, the adulthood, the maturity and above all the little moments that truly make a relationship beautiful.

Talking more about her co-actor, she added: "We love to goof around and irritate each other and laugh a lot, and that's a lot of what Dhruv and Kavya do as well. We've built a really strong bond over the years and have found our own explosive chemistry through playing Dhruv and Kavya and I'm so glad people love this relationship just as much as we do!"

Season 4 celebrates Dhruv and Kavya's individuality and relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows. While they make the tricky transition from young love to a mature relationship, audiences will witness Dhruv and Kavya navigate questions around commitment, health, their ambitions and family.

