STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Oscar-nominated 'Moti Bagh' wins big at ALT-EFF

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is India's first and only environment cinema-based festival.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand documentary 'Moti Bagh'.

Uttarakhand documentary 'Moti Bagh'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Oscar-nominated film 'Moti Bagh', a directorial of Nirmal Chander, has won the Best Indian Feature at the second edition of All Living Things, Environmental Film Festival.

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is India's first and only environment cinema-based festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Oscar nominee Nirmal Chander congratulated the team of ALT EFF for creating a platform that allows environmentalists and moviemakers to work together to form a unified voice for the environment.

Talking about his film, Nirmal said, "In a world where there is no dearth of content anymore, it is sometimes difficult to get people to notice your work. The battle is all the more difficult if one is not catering to pop culture. 'Moti Bagh' was not an easy process. It is an honest depiction of the plight of the villages in Uttarakhand."

He is happy the jury at ALT-EFF believed in his work and the world will now know about it because of his Oscar nomination. It just makes things a lot easier, says the elated Oscar nominee.

The festival has roped in a great jury this year including internationally acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Micheal Snyder, six-time National Award-winning filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and Amin Hajee.

This year the festival had 44 films from 31 countries being screened - all themed around topics of environment, conservation, climate change, and other related matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moti bagh ALT EFF
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp