Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan wraps up shoot

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has wrapped up production. The Aanand L Rai had gone on floors in June.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has wrapped up production. The Aanand L Rai had gone on floors in June. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the news by sharing a picture with the director.

He wrote, “Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster.(sic)”

Director Aanand L Rai wrote, “It’s a wrap. Special film special bond @akshaykumar !!!! A journey well shared is a journey well enjoyed. #RakshaBandhan (sic)” In Raksha Bandhan, Akshay is featured  alongside Bhumi Pednekar, while actors Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth play his sisters. Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. 

The film is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. The film is set for a release in theatres during the Independence Day weekend on August 11, 2022.

This is the second consecutive collaboration between Akshay and Aanand L Rai. The duo is awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

